Zephyr 1-Day Volume Hits $0.00 (ZEPH)

Zephyr (CURRENCY:ZEPH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Zephyr has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Zephyr has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $0.00 worth of Zephyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zephyr token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.23 or 0.02705364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00141831 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00173844 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026046 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026068 BTC.

About Zephyr

Zephyr’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Zephyr’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,379,797 tokens. Zephyr’s official Twitter account is @bitsparkbtc. The Reddit community for Zephyr is /r/bitspark. The official message board for Zephyr is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/topic,24946.0.html. Zephyr’s official website is www.bitspark.io/the-zeph-token.

Buying and Selling Zephyr

Zephyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zephyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zephyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zephyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

