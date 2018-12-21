Zillow Group Inc (ZG) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,239,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,977,000 after acquiring an additional 142,737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zillow Group by 982.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,764,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,885 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in Zillow Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 597,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 239,989 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 437,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 23,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 price objective on Zillow Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Craig Hallum set a $40.00 price objective on Zillow Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

ZG opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 192.60 and a beta of 1.11. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.43.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.73 million. Zillow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/zillow-group-inc-zg-shares-bought-by-vident-investment-advisory-llc.html.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.