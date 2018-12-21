Zillow Group (Z) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Zillow Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a negative rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Z opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Zillow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $343.09 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Greg M. Schwartz sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $227,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag purchased 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $18,908,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,179,897 shares of company stock valued at $67,096,564 and have sold 25,860 shares valued at $1,040,207. Company insiders own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Z. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,374,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,090,000 after buying an additional 447,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,614,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,438,000 after purchasing an additional 386,768 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,051,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,136,000 after purchasing an additional 138,350 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,574,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,666,000 after purchasing an additional 841,187 shares during the period. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,561,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,075,000 after purchasing an additional 390,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

