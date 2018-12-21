Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,947,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.48% of Zoetis worth $3,291,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 34.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 20.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Zoetis by 40.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 23.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zoetis to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Zoetis stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.06. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

Zoetis declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $233,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $184,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,511 shares of company stock worth $16,081,299 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

