Zuora Inc (ZUO) Director Sells $18,763.50 in Stock

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Director Jason Pressman sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $18,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $16.42 on Friday. Zuora Inc has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.96 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zuora Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zuora to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

