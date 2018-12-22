$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Servicesource International Inc (SREV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) to announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Servicesource International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Servicesource International reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Servicesource International will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Servicesource International.

Get Servicesource International alerts:

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.98 million. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 11.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SREV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicesource International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on Servicesource International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Servicesource International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 748.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 77,463 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,995 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Servicesource International by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 176,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 113,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

SREV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,033. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Servicesource International has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company's solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Servicesource International (SREV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Servicesource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicesource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.