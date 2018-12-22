$0.17 EPS Expected for Hudson Ltd (HUD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hudson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.20. Hudson posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hudson.

Get Hudson alerts:

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Hudson had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.50 million. Hudson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

HUD opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.74. Hudson has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hudson during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hudson by 61.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Hudson by 310.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Hudson during the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson (HUD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.