-$0.19 EPS Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (FC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.21). Franklin Covey posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $64.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.65 million. Franklin Covey had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 819,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 535,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 19.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $31.20.

Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

