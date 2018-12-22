-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Sangamo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 88.78%. The business had revenue of $23.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SGMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Guggenheim lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Wedbush set a $11.00 price target on Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

In related news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $69,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $375,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,654,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,229. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.