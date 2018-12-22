-$0.31 EPS Expected for Galena Biopharma, Inc. (SLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Galena Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE:SLS) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galena Biopharma’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galena Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Galena Biopharma.

Get Galena Biopharma alerts:

Galena Biopharma (NYSE:SLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12).

SLS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 661,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,399. Galena Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Galena Biopharma Company Profile

Develop biopharmaceuticals

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galena Biopharma (SLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galena Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galena Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.