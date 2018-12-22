$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.72. American Campus Communities posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $44.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.65%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 11,262 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $485,054.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,674,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,061,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,706,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

