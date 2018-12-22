$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.72. American Campus Communities posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $44.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.65%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 11,262 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $485,054.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,674,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,061,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,706,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply