0x Hits One Day Volume of $10.30 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. 0x has a market capitalization of $184.12 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00008452 BTC on exchanges including Zebpay, Vebitcoin, Koinex and Coinone. During the last week, 0x has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.77 or 0.02732034 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00148749 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00177583 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000116 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025643 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025691 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,288,568 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, Tokenomy, Vebitcoin, Crex24, IDEX, OKEx, Zebpay, Coinone, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Gate.io, Bithumb, Kucoin, GOPAX, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OTCBTC, BitMart, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox, Iquant, Hotbit, Huobi, Fatbtc, CoinTiger, Bitbns, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, Radar Relay, Independent Reserve, Liqui, C2CX, BitBay, Gatecoin, Koinex, Bilaxy, Binance, WazirX, Ethfinex, ABCC, AirSwap, Livecoin, FCoin and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

