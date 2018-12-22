$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for KeyCorp (KEY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Wedbush set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 6,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $127,910.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,776.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Beth E. Mooney purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $106,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 408.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $138,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 89.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 8,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $173,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 23,910,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,610,390. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

