$110.75 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to announce $110.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.32 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $107.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year sales of $411.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.92 million to $411.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $424.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $104.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.96 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVID shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Avid Technology by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,507,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 364,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Avid Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,887,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avid Technology by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 1,441.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 246,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 230,600 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. 336,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.76. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer product line that is used to edit film, television programming, news broadcasts, commercials, and other video content; Avid shared storage systems and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which provide complete network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets throughout a project or organization.

