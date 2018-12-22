124,906 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 124,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 77.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after acquiring an additional 273,404 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,064,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,513,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,873,000 after acquiring an additional 114,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,671,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,167,000 after acquiring an additional 109,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays set a $60.00 target price on Herc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Herc to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Herc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $762.04 million, a P/E ratio of -80.03 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $72.99.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $516.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.86 million. Herc had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Herbert L. Henkel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $346,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

