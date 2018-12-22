12,750 Shares in Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Five Point during the third quarter worth $100,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Five Point in the third quarter valued at $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Five Point in the second quarter valued at $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Five Point in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 24.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Point from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Five Point in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

Five Point stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. Five Point Holdings LLC has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $15.04.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Five Point had a net margin of 118.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Point Holdings LLC will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016.

