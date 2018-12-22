14,933 Shares in Synlogic Inc (SYBX) Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth $3,504,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 473.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 125,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYBX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, September 7th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

In related news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.65. Synlogic Inc has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $15.00.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 1,912.74% and a negative return on equity of 39.07%. Equities analysts predict that Synlogic Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

