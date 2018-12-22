$15.34 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira (LMNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to announce sales of $15.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.70 million. Limoneira posted sales of $15.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $128.30 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $195.57 million, with estimates ranging from $182.44 million to $208.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMNR. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Limoneira from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital set a $28.00 price target on Limoneira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $31.00 price target on Limoneira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

LMNR opened at $18.74 on Friday. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.56 million, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

In other Limoneira news, major shareholder Calavo Growers Inc sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $197,276.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,720,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,011,832.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Limoneira by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,306,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Limoneira by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after buying an additional 41,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.