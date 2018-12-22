15,582 Shares in Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Atkore International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 88,955 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider John Patrick Williamson sold 22,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $612,306.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,701. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William E. Jr. Waltz purchased 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $100,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,390.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Atkore International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

ATKR stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $909.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The company had revenue of $477.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Atkore International Group’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atkore International Group Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

