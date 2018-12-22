165,703 Shares in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 165,703 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Benefitfocus by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth about $657,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 776.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,713,000 after buying an additional 651,532 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. Benefitfocus Inc has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $55.44.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Benefitfocus to $58.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Benefitfocus from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Benefitfocus from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

