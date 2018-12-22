19,299 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $156.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.07 and a 1 year high of $194.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $784.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Graney sold 1,076 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.24, for a total transaction of $207,926.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $150,894.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,346 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,953 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Raymond James set a $201.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

