1st Source (SRCE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Get 1st Source alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SRCE. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1st Source presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of SRCE opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $78.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 22.98%. Equities research analysts expect that 1st Source will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Source by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,005,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Source by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in 1st Source by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 713,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in 1st Source by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 608,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after buying an additional 55,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in 1st Source by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Source (SRCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.