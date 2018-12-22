2,210 Shares in Humana Inc (HUM) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,504,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Humana by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Humana by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Humana to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $390.00 price target on Humana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.40.

In other news, insider Heidi S. Margulis sold 2,656 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.22, for a total value of $786,760.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,097.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total value of $1,576,379.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,398.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $274.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $355.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

