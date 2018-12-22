2,671 Shares in Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $77.74 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.23 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.62.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, Director H C. Bailey, Jr. sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $25,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $995,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,011. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

