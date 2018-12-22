2,850 Shares in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI) Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 443.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $117.60.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 10.07%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 92.78%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.19 per share, with a total value of $95,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,774.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/2850-shares-in-crown-castle-in-sh-sh-cci-purchased-by-b-riley-wealth-management-inc.html.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.