37,139 Shares in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 37,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 450.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 847.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

SOI stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $545.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.95. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 206.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on SOI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “37,139 Shares in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/37139-shares-in-solaris-oilfield-infrastructure-inc-soi-purchased-by-marshall-wace-llp.html.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.