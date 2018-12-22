40,835 Shares in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) Purchased by Palo Capital Inc.

Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. Palo Capital Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sierra Wireless as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 104,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 13.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 28.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 13.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 76.5% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

SWIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. First Analysis downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $483.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.67.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $203.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/40835-shares-in-sierra-wireless-inc-swir-purchased-by-palo-capital-inc.html.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.