$497.64 Million in Sales Expected for Mantech International Corp (MANT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) to report sales of $497.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mantech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $490.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $504.39 million. Mantech International reported sales of $462.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mantech International.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.86 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MANT shares. BidaskClub lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Mantech International to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

NASDAQ MANT traded down $2.25 on Monday, reaching $49.70. 317,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.97. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the third quarter valued at $123,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the third quarter valued at $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mantech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.