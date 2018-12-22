58.com (WUBA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Morgan Stanley

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of 58.com from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 58.com in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

NYSE:WUBA opened at $51.25 on Thursday. 58.com has a one year low of $51.18 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.77.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. 58.com had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. 58.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 58.com will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WUBA. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of 58.com by 5,147.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,211,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,943,000 after buying an additional 4,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 58.com by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,135,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,781,000 after buying an additional 1,173,951 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP lifted its stake in shares of 58.com by 11.7% in the third quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 7,684,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,611,000 after buying an additional 806,641 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of 58.com in the third quarter worth approximately $47,270,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of 58.com by 99.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,058,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,371,000 after purchasing an additional 528,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

