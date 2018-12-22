$6.60 Million in Sales Expected for The Medicines Company (MDCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) will report sales of $6.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.20 million to $8.94 million. The Medicines reported sales of $8.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Medicines will report full year sales of $12.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $15.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.22 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $70.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Medicines.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of ($3.30) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. The Medicines had a negative net margin of 668.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,477.75%. The Medicines’s revenue was down 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS.

MDCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded The Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on The Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $178,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher T. Cox bought 113,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,008,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,451.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,049,663 shares of company stock worth $20,812,861. Insiders own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDCO. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the second quarter valued at $210,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the second quarter valued at $443,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Medicines by 32.2% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the third quarter valued at $369,000.

Shares of The Medicines stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The Medicines has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $41.57.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

