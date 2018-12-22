6,105 Shares in Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter worth $151,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter worth $385,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 55.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 13.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 78.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th.

Shares of IEP stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises LP has a 1 year low of $52.15 and a 1 year high of $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The conglomerate reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.07). Icahn Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds.

