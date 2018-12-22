7,000 Shares in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $496,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $435,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the third quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FFTY opened at $25.83 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.79.

