$72.79 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) will announce $72.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.90 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $264.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.84 million to $265.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $334.65 million, with estimates ranging from $330.13 million to $342.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

TENB opened at $20.62 on Friday. Tenable has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $39.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,403,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,403,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. Institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.