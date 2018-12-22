7,263 Shares in Store Capital Corp (STOR) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Store Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 146.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50,122 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Store Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,245,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 42.1% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 966,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,865,000 after acquiring an additional 286,353 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. Store Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $31.05.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.39 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 39.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 77.19%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $88,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,714.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Store Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Store Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,206 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

