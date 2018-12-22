7,474 Shares in Logitech International SA (LOGI) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 13.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 635,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of LOGI opened at $29.86 on Friday. Logitech International SA has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $691.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Logitech International SA will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

