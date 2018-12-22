99,980 Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 99,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,268,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,373 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.0% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after acquiring an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 115,958 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,183.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 91,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after acquiring an additional 82,169 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 10,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 4,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $90,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $651,379 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $85.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 669 self storage properties located in 34 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 42.5 million rentable square feet.

