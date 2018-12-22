A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Receives $63.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AOS traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $41.99. 4,219,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $68.39.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.92 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $413,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,242,472.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

