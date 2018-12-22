Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Shares Sold by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000.

In related news, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aaron’s stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.25.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $953.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.48 million. Analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

