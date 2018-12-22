AB SKF (SKFRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AB SKF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AB SKF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AB SKF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd.

Get AB SKF alerts:

SKFRY traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.19. 83,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.75. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter. AB SKF had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 8.42%. On average, analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, mechatronics, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; linear motion systems; actuation systems, screws, and linear guides and tables; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and steering and suspension products, as well as tools and lubricants.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.