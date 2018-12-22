Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.78.

ABEO opened at $6.54 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 843.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 110,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

