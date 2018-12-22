AC3 (AC3) One Day Volume Tops $14,779.00

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. AC3 has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $14,779.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AC3 has traded 49.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AC3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 280.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000173 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AC3 Coin Profile

AC3 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 80,304,475 coins and its circulating supply is 69,428,167 coins. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Bibox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

