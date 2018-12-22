Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) Director Alfred Victor Jr. Tobia Buys 15,000 Shares

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Director Alfred Victor Jr. Tobia bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alfred Victor Jr. Tobia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Alfred Victor Jr. Tobia purchased 10,000 shares of Acacia Research stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00.

On Friday, November 30th, Alfred Victor Jr. Tobia purchased 10,000 shares of Acacia Research stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Alfred Victor Jr. Tobia purchased 5,346 shares of Acacia Research stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $16,091.46.

On Monday, November 19th, Alfred Victor Jr. Tobia purchased 20,000 shares of Acacia Research stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $60,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 528,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,887. The company has a market cap of $141.47 million, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. Acacia Research Corp has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 237.71% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses, and enforces patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

