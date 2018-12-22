Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) were down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.04 and last traded at $25.19. Approximately 2,372,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,540,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Mizuho set a $37.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.46 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.43%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 41,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,883,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $906,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 22,480 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

