Accenture (ACN) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Accenture to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Accenture from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.85.

ACN traded down $6.30 on Friday, hitting $137.20. 6,068,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,508. Accenture has a twelve month low of $136.93 and a twelve month high of $175.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $327,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,619,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.40, for a total value of $200,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,354.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,717 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,890 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 52,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Accenture by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 134,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management raised its stake in Accenture by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 4,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Accenture by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,887,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $636,010,000 after acquiring an additional 466,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,851,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

