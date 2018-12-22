Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 115,500.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,222,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,213,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,739,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 167.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72,904 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $805,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 64.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 917,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,171,000 after acquiring an additional 32,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 129,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $5,223,793.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $327,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,717 shares of company stock worth $13,041,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $137.20 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $136.93 and a 52 week high of $175.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.85.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

