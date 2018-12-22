Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 187.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ:ACER opened at $16.69 on Thursday. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 2,015.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 19,242.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. Its product candidates include Celiprolol for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome; and ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

