Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Trading Down 5.5%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.76. 682,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 538,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADAP. BidaskClub downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

The firm has a market cap of $375.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.01.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $40.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.41 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva acquired 47,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $39,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gwendolyn Knowlt Binder-Scholl sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $344,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $122,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $142,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $128,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $178,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

