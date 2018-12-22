Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

WMS opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.31. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $406.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

