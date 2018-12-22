Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.24.

AMD traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.93. 129,560,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,287,344. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 211.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 175,553 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $3,814,766.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,482,683 shares in the company, valued at $53,948,701.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 41,213 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $875,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,390 shares of company stock worth $12,877,211. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 257.7% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 953.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 199.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $151,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

