Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,866 Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,866 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Solar Capital were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 713,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 445,980 shares in the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLRC opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Solar Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $22.00.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.59 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 48.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.23%.

In related news, Director Steven Hochberg acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $101,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SLRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Solar Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Solar Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

